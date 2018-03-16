TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Trivandrum Tennis Club (TTC) will host the ITF Futures Men’s Tennis Tournament from Monday. The week-long event will have players from Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Ukraine and Brazil among others matching their skills. The ITF Men’s Circuit is a series of professional tennis tournaments organised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) around the world. The total prize money of the tournament is USD 15,000.

“ITF Futures is the only clay-court tournament held in Indian and hence attracts lot of attention nationally and globally. The winners are awarded ATP points that determine the player’s ranking in the world. This edition, there is a 400 per cent jump in player participation from foreign countries compared to the previous years,” TTC Satish Kumar said. Carlos Boluda of Spain is the top-seeded player followed by Nam Hoang LY from Vietnam. Indian players at the tournie include Sidharth Rawat, Arjun Khade and Vijay Sundar.