INDIAN WELLS: World number eight Juan Martin Del Potro wasted no time booking his spot in the ATP Indian Wells final, racing past Canadian Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday.

Del Potro is looking for his 22nd career and second straight ATP title in a row after winning earlier this month in Acapulco.

This is the 29-year-old Argentinian's second trip to the Indian Wells championship match, where he will face defending champion Roger Federer who had to come from behind to beat Croatian Borna Coric 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.