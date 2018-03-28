A collage with pictures of Kevin Anderson and Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open 2018 | AP Photos

FLORIDA: South Africa's Kevin Anderson produced a rich vein of form as he swept aside American youngster Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to storm into the quarter-finals of the Miami Masters here on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded registered a comfortable 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 win over 20-year-old Tiafoe in a last-16 encounter of the men's singles event.

Anderson will look to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final when he locks horns with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who brushed aside his compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-0, 6-3.

Anderson had earlier also beaten Verdasco at this month's Indian Wells, where the South African tennis star also made it to the quarter-finals before losing to Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

In another men's singles clash, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios suffered a major blow as he bowed out of the tournament after going down to fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev Jr. of Germany in straight sets.

Kyrgios slumped to a 4-6, 4-6 defeat to Zverev in their round-of-16 to crash out of the tournament.