Home Sport Tennis

Wimbledon backs plan to clamp down on tennis corruption

A recent 'Independent Review of Integrity in Tennis' report said the lower reaches of the men's and women's game provided a fertile breeding ground for betting-related corruption.

Published: 01st May 2018 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds the trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic to win the Men's Singles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon. | AP File Photo

By AFP

LONDON: Wimbledon bosses have backed plans to restructure the lower levels of tennis in a bid to clamp down on match-fixing involving players struggling to make a living from the sport.

A recent 'Independent Review of Integrity in Tennis' report said the lower reaches of the men's and women's game provided a fertile breeding ground for betting-related corruption.

The problems stem from too many players in the lower reaches, such as the Futures and Challenger circuits, not earning enough to make a living, coupled with the rise of online betting.

A total of 14.5 percent of players who responded to the survey said they had first-hand knowledge of match-fixing but the panel found no evidence of top-level players being implicated in corruption.

The report recommended restructuring of the professional game with a significant reduction in tournaments deemed "professional", discontinuing the sale of official live scoring data at lower-level tennis and eliminating betting sponsorship in the sport.

With Wimbledon due to get underway in July, the grass-court Grand Slam's chiefs revealed they support the proposals.

"The AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club) is fully supportive of the Independent Review Panel's findings as set out in its interim report," a statement read,

"In particular, the AELTC is fully supportive of the recommendation for a delineation of professional tennis."

The AELTC's chief executive Richard Lewis added: "It's always been absurd to call thousands of tennis players professional.

"We have been lobbying for several years about players not earning sufficient prize money to cover expenses, or if they aren't likely to be able to, or aren't of a sufficient standard, then they shouldn't be professional.

"I would agree with the IRP suggestion. The discussions we've had with the ITF, we are not a million miles apart (on what level should be recognised as professional).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Serena Williams made to wait over Wimbledon seeding

Top seed Kevin Anderson confident of chances on Estoril clay

Retired Lleyton Hewitt insists his doubles career never ended

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today