Novak Djokovic eyes Roland Garros and promises his form will improve

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic | AP

By AFP

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic, whose latest comeback in Barcelona last week ended after one match, believes he will improve before Roland Garros.

The former world number one has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2016 French Open.

"Basically it is now all about improving my fitness," Djokovic told reporters in Belgrade when asked about Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"I believe that things will sort themselves out very soon and I hope for some better results in the next few weeks," the Serbian said.

At the Barcelona Open Djokovic was knocked out by Slovak Martin Klizan, ranked 122nd in the world.

The defeat was not the shock it once might have been.

After losing in the Australian Open fourth round in January, Djokovic had surgery on his right elbow.

The injury had been troubling him for almost two years during which time the 12-time major champion suffered a prolonged slump.

Djokovic said Wednesday his problems with the elbow seemed to be fixed and added that he had been playing without pain for the past month.

"I still want to continue tennis at the highest level. I am very motivated and I have always aimed high and this hasn't changed," the 30-year-old said.

A reunion with long-time coach Marian Vajda in April sparked hopes Djokovic could yet steer his career back on track.   

"We have made plans until the end of the clay season -- three more tournaments ending with Roland Garros."

"After that we will sit down again ... and make further plans," said Djokovic, currently the world number 12.

Djokovic said that although his confidence was lower than it used to be, it could return "very soon, a few good matches, a good tournament."

"I believe in myself," he said.

