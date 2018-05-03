Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer to start grass-court season in Stuttgart

The 20-time Grand Slam champion decided to miss the clay-court season, as he did last year, in order to be fully prepared for Wimbledon, where he won a record eighth title last season.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

ATP world number one Roger Federer (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Roger Federer announced on Wednesday that he will start his grass-court season at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart in June, after skipping the clay-court swing.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion decided to miss the clay-court season, as he did last year, in order to be fully prepared for Wimbledon, where he won a record eighth title last season.

The week-long Stuttgart event starts on June 11, the day after the men's French Open final at Roland Garros.

"On grass, my expectations are naturally high, so, I'm looking forward to once again playing in Stuttgart," Federer said in a statement on his website.

The 36-year-old also played the 2017 tournament, where he suffered a surprise loss in his first match to German veteran Tommy Haas, who has since retired.

The Swiss is currently second in the world rankings behind Rafael Nadal, but depending on his long-term rival's results on clay over the next six weeks, could arrive in Germany as the world number one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Novak Djokovic eyes Roland Garros and promises his form will improve

Alexander Zverev survives scare in Munich to reach last eight

Returning Lleyton Hewitt wins doubles opener at Estoril Open

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity