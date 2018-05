In-form Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Kevin Anderson in Estoril

By AFP

ESTORIL: Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his excellent form on clay by beating Estoril Open top seed Kevin Anderson 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old held the big-hitting South African to just four aces in a second-round match which lasted for more than two hours in windy conditions.

World number 44 Tsitsipas beat three top-20 players, including Dominic Thiem, en route to the Barcelona Open final last week, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Anderson, ranked eighth, sealed his fate as his first double-fault of the contest brought up two match points, with Tsitsipas quickly wrapping up victory at the first attempt.

Tsitsipas, the first Greek man to break into the world's top 50, improved to 13-10 for the season.

He will face a last-eight match against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who knocked out British number three Cameron Norrie 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1).

The 103rd-ranked Norrie went down in three hours, eight minutes to his Spanish opponent who won his first ATP title this season in Quito.

Norrie let a 5-2 lead in the final set slip away and wasted three match points while serving for victory leading 5-3, missing out on the first ATP quarter-final of his career.