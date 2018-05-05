Home Sport Tennis

Alexander Zverev downs Hyeon Chung for all German Munich final

Alexander Zverev (File photo| AP)

By AFP

MUNICH: Defending champion Alexander Zverev booked his place in the final of the ATP tournament in Munich with an impressive straight sets win over South Korea's Hyeon Chung in Saturday's semi-final.

Zverev, the top seed, put in an assured display to seal a 7-5, 6-2 victory in one hour, 31 minutes to claim his first win against Chung at the third attempt.

The 21-year-old Zverev will play former Munich champion Philipp Kohlschreiber in an all-German final.

In his semi-final, Kohlschreiber, 34, who won the Munich title in 2007, 2012 and 2016, had few problems as he saw off Maximilian Marterer for a 6-2, 6-4 win in just over an hour.

