Madrid Open: Rohan ​Bopanna-Edouard ​Vasselin look for winning start

By ANI

MADRID: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin will aim to kick-start their campaign at the Madrid Open on a promising note when they play the second round of their men's doubles event here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Vasselin, who had received a bye in the opening round of the tournament, are yet to take to the court in Madrid Arena.

The Indo-French duo is due to take on South Africa's Raven Klaasen and New Zealand's Michael Venus in their last-16 clash.

Last week, Bopanna and Vasselin made it to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open, only to see themselves crash out of the tournament after losing to Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

In another men's doubles clash, the Bryan Brothers would also look to make a winning start when they take on the Croatian-Bosnian pair of Franko Skugor and Damir Dzumhur in their second match of the Madrid Open.