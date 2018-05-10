Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal racks up 48th successive set on clay at Madrid Open

Published: 10th May 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal from Spain hits a backhand return to Gael Monfils from France during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid. (AP)

By AFP

MADRID: World number one Rafael Nadal took his clay court winning streak to 48 successive sets with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Gael Monfils in his Madrid Masters opener on Wednesday.

Nadal, who has already claimed an 11th title in Monte Carlo and Barcelona this season, also claimed his 20th win in a row on clay.

He will next face either Spanish compatriot Feliciano Lopez or Diego Schwartzman of Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals.

A win in that match will take Nadal past John McEnroe's record of 49 straight sets won on any surface.

