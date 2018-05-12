Denis Shapovalov becomes youngest Madrid Open semi-finalist with win against Kyle Edmund

By AFP

MADRID: Canada's Denis Shapovalov on Friday became the youngest player to reach the Madrid Masters semi-finals with a 7-5, 6-7 (6/8) 6-4 win over Britain's Kyle Edmund.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov, regarded as one of the brightest stars on the ATP Tour and ranked at 43 in the world, fired 29 winners past Edmund, a surprise semi-finalist at the Australian Open in January.

Shapovalov, who had never won a clay-court match on the main tour before Madrid, will be playing in his second Masters semi-final where he will on Saturday face either John Isner or Alexander Zverev.