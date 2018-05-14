Simona Halep retains top spot in WTA rankings, Petra Kvitova moves to eighth following Madrid Open win

By AFP

PARIS: Czech Petra Kvitova jumped two spots to eighth in the latest WTA rankings released Monday after beating Kiki Bertens to win the Madrid Open for the third time on the weekend.

Kvitova, who was also the champion in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, has now claimed four titles in 2018 after triumphs in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague.

Losing Madrid finalist Bertens shot up five places to 15th, while Russian Maria Sharapova's quarter-final showing meant she went up 12 spots to 40th in the rankings headed by Romania's Simona Halep, Dane Caroline Wozniacki and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.

WTA rankings as of May 14

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,270 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,845

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,505

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,425 (+1)

6. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,282 (-1)

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 5,080

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,550 (+2)

9. Venus Williams (USA) 4,286 (-1)

10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,059 (-1)

11. Julia Goerges (GER) 3,090 (+1)

12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,905 (-1)

13. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,775 (+2)

14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,722

15. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,570 (+5)

16. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,533 (-3)

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,525 (-1)

18. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,328

19. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,225

20. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,180 (-3)