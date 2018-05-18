Home Sport Tennis

Italian Open: Caroline Wozniacki battles into quarter-finals

Second seed Wozniacki won through 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 against 20th-ranked Sevastova to reach her first quarter-finals in Rome since 2011.

Published: 18th May 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Caroline Wozniacki (File | AP)

Caroline Wozniacki (File | AP)

By PTI

ROME: World number two Caroline Wozniacki needed three sets to battle past Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova to reach the final eight of the Italian Open.

Second seed Wozniacki won through 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 against 20th-ranked Sevastova to reach her first quarter-finals in Rome since 2011.

She next meets Estonia's Anett Kontaveit who defeated Venus Williams for the second time in a week after Madrid.

Kontaveit, 22, won 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) against the 37-year-old American who was seeded eighth in a tournament she won nearly two decades ago in 1999.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italian Open Caroline Wozniacki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rafael ​Nadal eases past Denis ​Shapovalov, Novak ​Djokovic back challenging in Rome

Maria​ Sharapova defeats Daria ​Gavrilova to reach Italian Open quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev joins Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic in Italian Open third round

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018