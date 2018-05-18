Home Sport Tennis

Maria Sharapova wins Rome epic as Rafael Nadal makes semis

Former world number one and five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova found herself in a dogfight with her Latvian opponent.

Published: 18th May 2018 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Maria Sharapova | File AP

Maria Sharapova | File AP

By AFP

ROME: Maria Sharapova fired a French Open warning with an epic three-hour win over Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Rome semi-finals on Friday as Rafael Nadal continued his clay court domination.

Former world number one and five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova found herself in a dogfight with her Latvian opponent.

Playing her fourth match in as many days, Sharapova needed three hours, 10 minutes to win a gruelling struggle, eventually triumphing 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-5.

For Sharapova, now the world number 40, it was arguably her best victory since her return from a 15-month doping ban last year.

The loss, meanwhile, left Ostapenko with only Rome and Stuttgart quarter-finals to show for her efforts prior to the start of her title defence in Paris a week from Sunday.

"It was nice to close things down in that way after a long match," Sharapova said. 

"I didn't have a great first set, I kept going. I like to smile about it.

"I appreciate this new chapter of my career, I still have lots of passion for the sport and for this life. I realise I'm towards the end of my career so I appreciate it."

Sharapova rode a roller-coaster in her marathon win, working her way from 4-1 down in the first set only to drop it in a tiebreaker after 80 minutes.

She regained her momentum to win the second set but it was tough in the third when she let a 4-2 lead get away.

With Sharapova serving for victory, Ostapenko secured a break for 4-5 thanks to a ninth Sharapova double-fault which yielded a break point.

The sixth seed then saved two Sharapova match points to level 5-5 before the Russian secured victory two games later with a final break in a match marred by 21 cumulative double-faults and a dozen breaks of serve.

Men's top seed Nadal rallied from a set down to post a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Italian Fabio Fognini.

Second-ranked Nadal needs to lift an eighth career title at the Foro Italico on Sunday to return to the top of the rankings after losing that position to Roger Federer last week. 

Nadal dropped the opening set to Fognini in an hour but regrouped effortlessly as he swept past the Italian in the one-sided second and third sets.

"I'm not used to playing so early," Nadal said of his midday start. "But I'm very happy to be in the semi-finals.

"This was a very important win for me today."  

Nadal also beat Fognini in Rome in 2013 in their first ever meeting.

This was his 11th victory in 14 meetings with the 21st-ranked Italian, and sixth in a row.

Nadal is working towards Roland Garros, where he will aim for an unprecedented 11th title.

"My clay court season has been, I think, fantastic. It will be much better if I finish here with another title," added the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

"But I can't forget that I had five months without competing, from Shanghai (October 2017) until Monte-Carlo (last month). I didn't complete -- not one event.

"The comeback has been great, I am happy with everything."

It was the first time in four years that Nadal managed to win his quarter-final tie in Rome and next up he will face either fellow former world number one Novak Djokovic or Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit earned an upset over second seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina recovered from a slow start to defeat former number one Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 6-4.

"I had to really step up and play really aggressive in important moments," Svitolina said. "I think that was the key for today."

Marin Cilic beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Rome semi-finals for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maria Sharapova Rafael Nadal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

U-12 Sub Jr Tennis: Chandni Srinivasan, Tejasvi Dabas, Rohan Agarwal, Manas Dhamne in finals

Caroline Wozniacki (File | AP)

Italian Open: Caroline Wozniacki battles into quarter-finals

Rafael ​Nadal eases past Denis ​Shapovalov, Novak ​Djokovic back challenging in Rome

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018