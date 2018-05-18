Home Sport Tennis

U-12 Sub Jr Tennis: Chandni Srinivasan, Tejasvi Dabas, Rohan Agarwal, Manas Dhamne in finals

Published: 18th May 2018 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI Gujarat's Chandni Srinivasan caused the biggest upset of the day as she blanked top seeded Shruti Ahlawat of Haryana 6-0, 6-1 to enter the girls singles finals ofthe 12th Ramesh Desai Memorial Sub Junior Tennis Nationals for Boys and Girls under 12 here. The tournament is hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

In the finals, third seeded Chandni will take on sixth seeded Tejasvi Dabas of Delhi who trounced fifth seeded Soha Singh of Karnataka 6-0,6-3, a media release said.

Tenth seeded Rohan Agarwal of West Bengal upset third seeded Harsh Fogaat of Delhi 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to make it to the Boys singles finals.

He will take on fourth seeded Manas Dhamne of Maharashtra who stopped the winning run of state mate and sixth seed Cahir Warik 7-5, 6-0 to make it to the finals.

Results: Semifinal Round: Girls under 12: Chandni Srinivasan (Guj)(3) bt Shruti Ahlawat (Har)(1) 6-0, 6-1; Tejasvi Dabas (Del)(6) bt Soha Singh (Kar)(5) 6-0, 6-3; Boys under 12: Rohan Agarwal (WB)(10) bt Harsh Fogaat(Del)(3) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Manas Dhamne(Mah)(4) bt Cahir Warik (Mah)(6) 7-5, 6-0; Doubles: Boys semifinal: Harsh Fogaat/Rushil Khosla (1) bt Harsh Raghav/Debasis Sahoo (3) 6-3, 6-2; Manas Dhamne/Pranav Rethin bt Rohan Agarwal/Vansh Nandal 6-2, 6-2; Girls: Shruti Ahlawat/Maliksha Kuramu (1) bt Samiksha Dabas/Tejasvi Dabas (5) 6-4, 6-1; Nirali Padniya/Saumya Ronde (4) bt Soha Singh/Chandni Srinivasan 6-2, 7-5.

