2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic pulls out of French Open

Published: 21st May 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

File: Milos Raonic from Canada serves to countryman Denis Shapovalov a during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Shapovalov won 6-4 and 6-4. | AP

By PTI

PARIS: Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, has withdrawn from the French Open a week before the clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins.

Raonic says on Twitter today that he needs "to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court."

He hasn't played since a straight-set loss to fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov at Madrid on May 10. Shapovalov will overtake Raonic in the rankings as Canada's top tennis player for the first time tomorrow.

Raonic is ranked No. 22 this week. His career high is No. 3.

The French Open begins May 27. 

Raonic intends to return during the grass-court portion of the season. Wimbledon, where he lost in the 2016 final to Andy Murray, starts July 2.

