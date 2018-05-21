Home Sport Tennis

Maria Sharapova on the rise in new WTA rankings, Rome winner Elina Svitolina stays put

Beaten Italian Open finalist Simona Halep retains her number one spot with Caroline Wozniacki in second and Garbine Muguruza in third.

Maria Sharapova (File photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Maria Sharapova's run to the Italian Open semi-finals has earned her an 11-place jump to 29th in the latest WTA rankings on Monday.

While Sharapova was moving up the charts Elina Svitolina remained at number four despite her successful title defence in Rome.

Beaten finalist Simona Halep retains her number one spot with Caroline Wozniacki in second and Garbine Muguruza in third.

For Sharapova, this latest jump came after her 12-rung climb following her progress to the quarter-finals in Madrid the week before.

The Russian former world number one and five time Grand Slam champion is hitting her stride just at the right time with the French Open starting next Monday.

Latest Top 10 WTA rankings on May 21:

  1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,270 pts

  2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,935

  3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,010

  4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,505

  5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,382 (+1)

  6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,335 (-1)

  7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 5,170

  8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,550

  9. Venus Williams (USA) 4,201

  10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,164

