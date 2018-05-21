Home Sport Tennis

Nothing official yet: Sania Mirza on biopic

Sania, who is married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently expecting their first child. They have decided to give the child the surname Mirza-Malik, an amalgamation of their own last names.

NEW DELHI: Tennis ace Sania Mirza says nothing has been finalised yet about a biopic on her life.

There have been talks about a film being made on her life and there was also buzz that Rohit Shetty would be helming the project.

Asked about it, Sania told IANS over phone: "No, not yet... There's obviously been a lot of talk going on and in pipeline. But there's nothing official yet."

Explaining the decision, Sania said: "That is something that has come from being a woman and being in a position that I have been in all my life... Coming from a culture where a lot of people unfortunately feel that having a boy will take the family and its name forward, and will be the 'chirag' of the family.

"I come from a family of two girls and we never felt the need to ever have a brother and we were never treated differently. That's the kind of thought process that really is in that. It's a pretty simple thing. At the end of the day, my husband is obviously someone who thinks that way as well. And it takes a very secure and a strong man to say I want my wife's name along with mine. So I think that's really what it was.

"Mirza-Malik is something that we always wanted. Even when we were not planning a baby many years ago... We used to talk about it that one day we would name the baby Mirza-Malik... We are looking forward to it, and regardless of whether it's a boy or a girl, we are really proud to go with both our names."

