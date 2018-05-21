Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal regains No 1 spot before French Open

Former world number one Novak Djokovic continued his fall, slipping four places to 22nd.

Published: 21st May 2018

Rafael Nadal (File photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal regained the number one spot ahead of the French Open in the world rankings today after winning his eighth Rome Masters title.

The victory saw Nadal overtake Roger Federer, who is not playing the claycourt season this year.

Former world number one Novak Djokovic continued his fall, slipping four places to 22nd.

ATP rankings at May 21:

  1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,770 pts (+1)

  2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8,670 pts (-1)

  3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,615

  4. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,950 (+1)

  5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,870 (-1)

  6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,450

  7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,635

  8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,195

  9. David Goffin (BEL) 3,020 (+1)

  10. John Isner (USA) 2,955 (-1)

