Garbine Muguruza, Serena Williams begin training for French Open

By IANS

PARIS: Spanish tennis pro Garbine Muguruza and United States great Serena Williams began their training on Wednesday leading up to Roland Garros, due to kick off on May 27.

The 24-year-old Spaniard returns to compete in Paris, where she claimed her first French Open title in 2016, reports Efe.

Serena, 36, will play her first major tournament at Roland Garros since returning to the court in 2018, months after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017.

The US star has won 23 singles Grand Slam tournaments, including three French Open trophies.