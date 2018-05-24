Home Sport Tennis

Garbine Muguruza, Serena Williams begin training for French Open

The 24-year-old Garbine Muguruza returns to compete in Paris, where she claimed her first French Open title in 2016.

Published: 24th May 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

2016 French Open champ Garbine Muguruza ( File | AP)

By IANS

PARIS: Spanish tennis pro Garbine Muguruza and United States great Serena Williams began their training on Wednesday leading up to Roland Garros, due to kick off on May 27.

The 24-year-old Spaniard returns to compete in Paris, where she claimed her first French Open title in 2016, reports Efe.

Serena, 36, will play her first major tournament at Roland Garros since returning to the court in 2018, months after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017.

The US star has won 23 singles Grand Slam tournaments, including three French Open trophies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serena Williams Garbine Muguruza French Open Roland Garros

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day