Prajnesh Gunneswaran falls at final hurdle at French Open qualifiers

The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 183, lost 3-6 4-6 in the third and final round against the Swede, ranked 122 in the world.

Published: 25th May 2018

Prajnesh Gunneswaran hit seven aces as he beat World No 228 Salvatore Caruso

By PTI

PARIS: Prajnesh Gunneswaran will have to wait for his maiden appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam as he could not cross the final hurdle at the French Open qualifiers, suffering a straight set defeat against Elias Ymer, here today.

Yuki Bhambri is thus the only Indian featuring in the singles main draw at Roland Garros this year with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal biting the dust in the Qualifiers.

Ankita Raina had also made an early exit from the women's singles qualifiers. So, none of the Indians could come through the qualifiers.

Yuki, ranked 94, earned a direct entry due to his presence in top-100 and will make his maiden appearance at the clay court Grand Slam.

