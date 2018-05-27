Home Sport Tennis

Nadal to face Bolelli after Dolgopolov pulls out of French Open

World number one Nadal had been due to face Dolgopolov in the first round as he bids for an 11th Roland Garros crown, but will instead face Italian Bolelli.

Published: 27th May 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Rafael Nadal makes a return against Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. Nadal will be competing in the French Open tennis tournament that begins on Sunday, May 27. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov pulled out of the French Open with injury on Saturday, leaving Rafael Nadal to open his title defence against lucky loser Simone Bolelli.

Bolelli, who was beaten in qualifying by Colombian Santiago Giraldo on Saturday, has only won one set against Nadal in five previous meetings and is ranked a lowly 130.

Dolgopolov has been struggling with a wrist injury since the Australian Open and withdrew from the ATP event in Geneva earlier this week.

TAGS
Rafael Nadal Alexandr Dolgopolov French Open

