Home Sport Tennis

Former champion ​Stan ​Wawrinka knocked out of French Open 2018 in round one

Wawrinka, seeded 23rd in Paris, lost 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 to Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. 

Published: 29th May 2018 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka during a press conference after losing to Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in their first round match of the French Open | AP

By Reuters

PARIS: Former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the French Open in the first round when he lost 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 to Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday.

ALSO READ: Victoria Azarenka dumped out of French Open in first round

The Swiss, who lifted the Musketeers Cup in 2015, led two sets to one but faded away after losing the fourth-set tiebreak.

Wawrinka, seeded 23rd in Paris, has been clawing his way back to the top after undergoing two knee surgeries last Summer.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
French Open 2018 ​Stan ​Wawrinka Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title