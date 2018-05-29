Former champion ​Stan ​Wawrinka knocked out of French Open 2018 in round one

By Reuters

PARIS: Former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the French Open in the first round when he lost 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 to Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday.

The Swiss, who lifted the Musketeers Cup in 2015, led two sets to one but faded away after losing the fourth-set tiebreak.

Wawrinka, seeded 23rd in Paris, has been clawing his way back to the top after undergoing two knee surgeries last Summer.