French Open: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov eases to victory over Australian John Millman

Canada's Denis Shapovalov | Photo: AP

By PTI

PARIS: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov eased to a 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australian John Millman in his first ever main-draw French Open match on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who lost in Roland Garros qualifying last year but is now the 24th seed, was erratic at times but always had too much power for his opponent.

He will next take on German world number 70 Maximilian Marterer for a place in the last 32.

"The last couple of weeks I've been playing unbelievable on this surface," said Shapovalov.

"For now, every win here is a bonus, but in the future, winning Roland Garros would be a dream come true for me."

Shapovalov fell a break down in each of the first two sets, but his fearsome groundstrokes helped him fight back both times to take control of the match after a rain delay.

The world number 25 quickly moved 3-1 ahead in the third set and wrapped up victory with a rapid service hold to love.

It is the first time Shapovalov has been seeded at a Grand Slam tournament, after his run to the Madrid Masters semi-finals earlier this month saw him become the youngest player to break into the world's top 30 since 2005.

