India's Yuki Bhambri crashes out of French Open 2018

Published: 29th May 2018

India's Yuki Bhambri juggles with his racket during the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans | AP

By PTI

PARIS: Yuki Bhambri's maiden appearance at the French Open ended with a first round defeat as he lost his opening men's singles match to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in straight sets here today.

Yuki, ranked 93, fought hard before suffering a 4-6 4-6 1-6 defeat against the Belgian, who is placed 110 on the ranking chart.

It was the second meeting between Yuki and Bemelmans, whom the Indian had defeated at the ATP Delhi Open in 2015.

Rohan Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam title here last year in the mixed doubles with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, is also beginning his men's doubles campaign with French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

They are up against the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

 

