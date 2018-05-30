Home Sport Tennis

French Open: After Salah heartbreak, Mohamed Safwat gives Egypt boost at Roland Garros

Safwat, ranked 182 in the world, has never played a Grand Slam match and has won just one high-profile match in 2018 in the Davis Cup in February.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Egypt's Mohamed Safwat returns the ball to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Stadium, Sunday, May 27, 2018 in Paris. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Egypt's Mohamed Safwat was handed a shock last-minute entry into the French Open on Sunday and a clash against Bulgarian fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov on the showcase Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 27-year-old had lost in the final round of qualifying to Guido Andreozzi of Argentina but earned a spot in the main draw after Serbia's Viktor Troicki, who was expected to face Dimitrov, pulled out with a back injury.

Safwat, ranked 182 in the world, has never played a Grand Slam match and has won just one high-profile match in 2018 in the Davis Cup in February. He is the first Egyptian to play at Roland Garros since Tamer El-Sawy in 1996.

Safwat, bringing a little good news to Egyptian sport after the injury suffered by footballer Mohamed Salah in Saturday's Champions League final, is one of seven lucky losers in the men's draw.

The Egyptian was facing a daunting challenge on Sunday against his fellow 27-year-old who was a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2014.

Safwat has banked just $40,000 this year and £350,000 in his career, both modest sums on the professional circuit.

Dimitrov already has over $1 million in 2018 and more than $15 million in his career.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will also face a lucky loser in the first round on Monday after Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov pulled out with a wrist injury.

The 10-time champion will take on Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli.

Bolelli, who was beaten in qualifying by Colombian Santiago Giraldo, has only won one set against Nadal in five previous meetings and is ranked a lowly 130.

Dolgopolov has been struggling with a wrist injury since the Australian Open and withdrew from the ATP event in Geneva earlier this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Egypt French Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners