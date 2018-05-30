Home Sport Tennis

French Open return: Serena Williams confident she is on right track 

Serena ended her 15-month absence from tennis during which she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in March this year.

Published: 30th May 2018 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Kristyna Pliskova in their first round match of the French Open 2018 | AP

By ANI

PARIS: Just eight months after she "almost died" giving birth to her first child, former world number one and American tennis ace Serena Williams believes she is on right track after making a winning start at the French Open.

Serena ended her 15-month absence from tennis during which she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in March this year.

But, the former world number one slumped to early defeats in Indian Wells and Miami Open before she recently pulled out of Madrid Open and Rome Masters--something which saw her world ranking tumble to number 453.

Serena, who was denied seeding at the Roland Garros, made a successful return to her first Grand Slam tournament since giving birth by clinching a comfortable 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the French Open.

Though it was not a perfect performance, the 23-time Grand Slam champion admitted that it was encouraging enough to help her improve and get back on track.

"I feel like I'm on the right track. I have been putting a lot of work in on the court, off the court, on the court, on the court, off the court, that's kind of been my life. I have been really enjoying it," the WTA quoted Serena, as saying.

Serena further insisted that she has been serving quite well as compared to what she was performing a few months ago, however, adding that there is still a need for improvement.

"I think I'm serving pretty good, better than a few months ago. I definitely feel like I can still improve on that a great deal, like, my speed on my serve isn't as fast as I normally hit it, but also I didn't really try to hit it that much. I was going more for placement," she said.

"But, you know me. I really feel like I can improve on literally everything, and that's the great thing, as I feel like I can improve and there is room for improvement, and that means I can get better," the three-time French Open champion said.

Despite being back to challenge the French Open title for the fourth time, Serena insisted that her daughter Alexis still remains her priority.

"My priority is Olympia. No matter what, that's my priority. I have given tennis so much, and tennis has actually given me a lot, and I couldn't be more grateful. She's my priority, and I work everything around her," she said.

Serena, who is also featuring in the women's doubles event of the French Open alongside her elder sister Venus, will now lock horns with 17th seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the women's singles event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
French Open return Serena Williams French Open 2018 Roland Garros

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners