Impressive Petra Kvitova eases in French Open last 32

By AFP

PARIS: Eighth seed Petra Kvitova eased into the French Open third round with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Spain's Lara Arruabarrena on Wednesday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has now won 13 consecutive matches on clay after claiming titles in Prague and Madrid, and will face either Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru or Estonia's 25th seed Anett Kontaveit for a place in the last 16.

Czech Kvitova has not reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since a run to the last four in 2012.

The 28-year-old raced through the opening set in only 24 minutes, and although she was pegged back after an early break in the second, a booming forehand sealed victory with a third straight game.