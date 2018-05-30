Home Sport Tennis

Tennis bans Ukrainian match-fixer Dmytro Badanov for life

Ukrainian Dmytro Badanov has been handed a life ban from tennis and fined $100,000 after being found guilty of match-fixing offences.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By AFP

PARIS: Ukrainian Dmytro Badanov has been handed a life ban from tennis and fined $100,000 after being found guilty of match-fixing offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit announced.

"The lifetime ban applies with immediate effect and means that Mr Badanov is prohibited from competing in, or attending, any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport," according to a TIU statement issued Tuesday.

Badanov, 30, was "found to have breached the terms of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program by contriving the outcome of a match at the ITF Futures F23 tournament in El Kantaoui, Tunisia in September 2015 and a match at the ITF Futures F26 event played in Cairo, Egypt in September 2016.

He was also convicted of a charge of facilitating betting, linked to the match fixing offences in Tunisia and Egypt.

The case was brought following an investigation by the TIU. It was adjudicated by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Professor Richard H. McLaren.

