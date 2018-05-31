Home Sport Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki into third round with 51-minute thrashing of qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez

Reigning Australian Open champ Wozniacki will next play the winner of the all-French clash between Cornet and Parmentier.

Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Georgina Garcia Perez during their second round match of the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Spanish qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez.

Reigning Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who can regain the world number one ranking from Simona Halep by winning a second Grand Slam title in Paris, will next play the winner of the all-French clash between Alize Cornet and Pauline Parmentier.

World number 219 Garcia Perez, 26, was playing in the main draw of a major tournament for the first time and was totally outclassed on Court Philippe Chatrier, as Denmark's Wozniacki won in just 51 minutes.

