By AFP

PARIS: Former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza brushed aside home wildcard Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the third round for the fifth year in a row.

The Spanish third seed, who beat Serena Williams to win the title in 2016, will face either Australian Sam Stosur or Russian 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the last 16.