Karen Khachanov blows Alexander Zverev away to make Paris Masters semi-finals

Russia's Karen Khachanov demolished fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-2 on Friday

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Zverev

Alexander Zverev of Germany receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Paris Masters | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Russia's Karen Khachanov demolished fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to power into the last four of the Paris Masters.

Khachanov, the winner at last month's Kremlin Cup in Moscow, will meet either defending champion Jack Sock or Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem for a place in the final.

World number 18 Khachanov saved two match points against John Isner in the last 16 but needed just over an hour to dispatch an out-of-sorts Zverev, who dropped his serve six times in eight games. 

Four-time Paris champion Novak Djokovic takes on Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals later on Friday, while Roger Federer will meet Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic will replace Rafael Nadal as the world's top player on Monday after a two-year absence.

Meanwhile Federer, 37, is three wins away from his 100th career title after triumphing on home ground in Basel last week.

TAGS
Alexander Zverev Karen Khachanov Paris Masters

