Home Sport Tennis

Recovering Ankita Raina runs out of steam as Indian challenge ends in Mumbai Open

Raina did put up a fight in the second set but went down 2-6, 5-7 to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the second round.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina ( File | EPS )

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: By Thursday, Ankita Raina was the lone Indian woman standing at the L&T Mumbai Open. But barely. The 25-year-old had finished her first round match past 11:30 pm on Wednesday and had to return to the court less than 16 hours later.

Raina did put up a fight in the second set but went down 2-6, 5-7 to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the second round.

“I did feel a little slow at the beginning,” said Raina.

“Maybe it was because I hadn’t recovered completely from the match last ni­ght. Usually, it’s not a problem for me to play back-to-back three-set matches. But this is my third tournament after the illness, so I am not back to full fitness.”

Raina was down with dengue in September, after returning from a successful Asian Games in Jakarta. The Indian returned with a bronze medal in the singles. After more than a month off the tour, she returned in October to play the Tianjin Open. “The doctors didn’t want me to start playing so soon,” said Raina.

“But I wanted to return and get back into the groove soon. In the first tournament back, I was breathing heavily since the endurance level wasn’t there. I am much better now.”

In Mumbai, she did fight back from a set down in the first round to beat Rutuja Bhosale 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. Raina settled for another attritional battle against Kovinic, a former top-50 player. She had lost the first set 2-6 and was down 1-4 in the second when Raina started taking bigger swings at the ball.

The Indian went on to win four straight games and even served for the set at 5-4. But her serve isn’t her biggest weapon, and Kovinic attacked it well to clinch the set. There were a total of 13 breaks of serve in the match, with Raina conceding eight.

Ranked 197, Raina is placed well to make the cut for the Australian Open qualifiers. She needs about 20 points to strengthen her case. The Indian made a breakthrough at the same event last year when she made the quarterfinals.

“Since then, I knew I can play at this level,” she said.

“I need to play better on the crucial points. In women’s tennis, you have to keep fighting because you will get chances.”

The confidence she gained from the event last year rubbed off on her this season when she not only made qualifications for the French Open and Wimbledon but also did well for India at Fed Cup and Asiad.  

The mileage of a long season is telling on her, but the Raina has a few more matches to play and ranking points to gain before she calls it off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp