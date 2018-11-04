Home Sport Tennis

Czech star Karolina Pliskova out of Fed Cup final with torn calf

The 26-year-old Pliskova had picked up the injury at the recent WTA Finals in Singapore, and that she would be replaced by world doubles number one Barbora Krejcikova on the team.

Published: 04th November 2018 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

WTA world number eight Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic (File| AP)

By AFP

PRAGUE (CZECH REPUBLIC): World number eight Karolina Pliskova has pulled out of the Fed Cup final against the United States over a torn calf muscle, the Czech Republic team spokesman said Saturday.

The team physiotherapist "has diagnosed a torn calf and renewed chronic problems with the wrist," spokesman Karel Tejkal said in a statement.

He added the 26-year-old Pliskova had picked up the injury at the recent WTA Finals in Singapore, and that she would be replaced by world doubles number one Barbora Krejcikova on the team.

The Czechs have also called up seventh-ranked Petra Kvitova, 33rd-ranked Barbora Strycova and 31st-ranked Katerina Siniakova, Krejcikova's doubles partner and fellow doubles world number one.

Pliskova said she was "terribly sorry" to miss the final.

"Already in Singapore I had days when even walking hurt and I felt terrible, but I didn't think it was important," she said in a tweet.

"Our team is so strong that the girls will replace me," she added as the Czechs are looking to improve their 2-10 head-to-head Fed Cup score against the defending champions.

The United States will in turn miss Serena and Venus Williams and WTA Finals runner-up Sloane Stephens.

Captain Kathy Rinaldi has called on world number 35 Danielle Collins and 48th-ranked Sofia Kenin and 15th-ranked doubles player Nicole Melichar -- each making her Fed Cup debut. 

Alison Riske, ranked 63rd in the world, will also make the trip to Prague for the November 10-11 final.

The final pitting the two most successful nations in Fed Cup history -- the USA with 18 trophies and the Czech Republic with 10 including five as the former Czechoslovakia -- will be played on the hardcourt of the sold-out 15,000-capacity O2 Arena.

The United States beat Belarus in Minsk last year with a team including Riske and after seeing off the Czechs in the semi-final.

Led by Kvitova and Pliskova, the Czechs have won five of the last seven editions including all three finals they have played on Prague's hardcourt.

"We still have a strong team and we are still the favourites of the final," said Czech team captain Petr Pala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karolina Pliskova Fed Cup final Fed Cup Czech Republic tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp