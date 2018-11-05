Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic snatches Nadal's No. 1 spot as injured Spanish star quits Paris Masters

Published: 05th November 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (File photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Serbia's Novak Djokovic snatched the top spot of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday from Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, now World No. 2.

Djokovic had secured World No. 1, following Nadal's retirement from the Paris Masters due to abdominal problems, although the Serbian was defeated 5-7, 4-6 on Sunday by Russia's Karen Khachanov, who jumped seven places to World No. 11 after winning the title, reports Efe.

Kei Nishikori of Japan made it to the top-10 list by climbing two places up to world No. 9, thanks to reaching the quarter-finals in Paris, dropping John Isner of the United States down to 10th.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 8,045 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,480

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,020

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,300

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,085

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,310

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,050

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,895

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,390

10. John Isner (United States) 3,155.

TAGS
Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic ATP ranking Roger Federer Nadal's retirement

