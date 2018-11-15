Home Sport Tennis

India to be hit hard by new professional tennis structure

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) events with prize money of USD 25,000 and below will offer no ATP ranking points from next year, according to the MSLTA's secretary.

Published: 15th November 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Raquet

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The revamp of the global tennis structure's second tier - the ATP Challenger Tour - from 2019 will hit Indian players hard with the complete removal of ATP ranking points in the lower level of the men's circuit, according to Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association's Sunder Iyer.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) events with prize money of USD 25,000 and below will offer no ATP ranking points from next year, according to the MSLTA's secretary.

With there being no ranking points for USD 15,000 and below events for women too and points restricted to the last four in the higher USD 25,000 ITF events, the women players too will take a hit, Iyer indicated.

"Currently there are around 60 Indian men and women players who are ranked by the ATP and WTA.

But next year, because of the revamp of the tennis structure, this would come down to less than 20," Iyer told PTI on Thursday.

Countries and cities hosting tournaments will have to factor in higher costs to hold Challenger events as it will be a draw of 48, instead of the current 32, which will further inflate the budget as all 48 players in the main draw will have to be provided with hospitality and prize money, according to Iyer.

"This year we have three Challengers in India - the ongoing one at Bengaluru, the KPIT Pune Challenger and another one scheduled in Chennai in January, 2019.

We are expecting two more to be added to the list," said Iyer.

Iyer said the revamped global tennis structure was not to the benefit of Asian countries, including India, and this has led to the All India Tennis Association, which has over the years changed its domestic structure to host a lot of ITF events, to also go in for a revamp of the structure.

"I have been asked to head the task force to suggest the changes to the domestic tennis structure by the AITA by December 15," Iyer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATP Challenger Tour ATP ranking points

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp