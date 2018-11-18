Novak Djokovic suggests his ATP driver to English cricket coach over Twitter, ICC responds

By Online Desk

Cricket might not be the most popular sport among Serbians, but tennis star Novak Djokovic seems evidently impressed in the cricketing skills of one of his crew members and decided to do something about it.

The ATP world number one on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter with his English chauffeur Imran Bashir, who is seen holding a trophy in his hands. “Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there,” Djokovic wrote.

Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there! pic.twitter.com/yrRQCjtlis — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 17, 2018

But wait. He was not done yet. He called out Trevor Bayliss, the head coach of the England national team, and said, “#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team.”

#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 17, 2018

The tweet soon went viral as cricket and tennis fans alike started picking it up, wishing Bashir best of luck and applauding the Serb's generosity.

But the real twist was only about to happen. Djoker's tweet received a witty response from the official handle of the International Cricket Council, who invited him to "mix up" his Wimbledon preparation with some cricket action.

We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your @Wimbledon preparation next year, come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup! https://t.co/n20kStBSzM — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2018

"We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your @Wimbledon preparation next year, come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup!," ICC's tweet read.

Defeating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, Djokovic will face off against German Alexander Zverev in the final of the season-ending ATP Finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the English cricket team is currently touring Sri Lanka. Having already won the Test series 2-0, the English side will be looking to win the third and final Test which is all set to begin on November 23.