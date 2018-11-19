Home Sport Tennis

Junior Worlds bronze in kitty, building strength next on Lakshya’s agenda 

PV Sindhu. Kidambi Srikanth. Saina Nehwal.

Published: 19th November 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshya Sen gave India a Junior Worlds medal after seven years

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : PV Sindhu. Kidambi Srikanth. Saina Nehwal.Whenever an Indian wins big on the international stage, it is quite safe to assume that it could be anyone from the three. Few other Indian shuttlers like HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth have produced good results, albeit rarely. There is one more Indian name that has been stamping his authority on the international platform of late: 17-year-old Lakshya Sen.

In his latest incident of triumph — a month after his silver at Youth Olympics — the teenager clinched bronze at the World Junior Badminton Championship in Markham (Canada) on Saturday.Although he lost 22-20, 16-21, 13-21 to junior No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) in the semifinal, his run was enough to grant him a third-place finish. In doing so, he ended India’s seven-year wait for a medal at the event. Sameer Verma had done won bronze in 2011. 

Speaking to this daily, Lakshya stressed that “mistakes during crucial stages” cost him the game. “After winning the first game, I committed a few mistakes during some crucial moments. Otherwise, I could have beaten him.”His excellent record at the junior level notwithstanding, the Uttarakhand youngster has been itching to do the same at the senior level. Veteran coach Vimal Kumar has also been showing Lakshya the way for years.

Kumar believes that Lakshya’s training needs to be handled carefully. “When it comes to stroke-play and technique, he has the requisite attributes to challenge some of the good senior players. But he needs to scale up body strength and endurance. It is crucial to design his training regime in such a way that there is no rush.”

Lakshya has also been a little injury-prone, with his shin and shoulders giving him trouble in recent past. Even with these niggles, he has shown signs of being a future prospect. At last year’s nationals, he had given Srikanth a run for his money.When asked if he has been improving his strength, Lakshya said: “I think I am getting better after each tournament.”

The coach took the example of players from the far east to highlight the importance of strength. “Their calf muscles strengthen at a very young age. Shuttlers like Lakshya have to work to build that kind of power. And there is time. He is just 17 and still growing.”Lakshya will next be seen in action at Tata Open India International Challenge, a senior-level tournament.
vishal@newindianexpress.com

No Sindhu in Syed Modi
Defending champion PV Sindhu has decided to skip Syed Modi Grand Prix to focus on next month’s BWF World Tour Final in China. She is fifth in the ‘Race to Guangzhou’ ranking to qualify for the $1,500,000 World Tour Final, which will be held in the Chinese city from December 12-16.  “Sindhu has written to BAI asking them to allow her to skip Modi so that she can focus on the World Tour Finals,” said Sindhu’s father PV Ramana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp