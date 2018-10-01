Home Sport Tennis

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Former world number one Martina Hingis marked her 38th birthday on Sunday by announcing she is expecting a baby.

By AFP

"Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Happy to share that this will be the last time we'll celebrate as a couple...excited to announce that we will become a family of three," she tweeted without revealing the date of birth.

Hingis was the youngest ever Grand Slam champion and world number one, spending 209 weeks at the top of women's tennis and winning five Grand Slam singles titles.

She retired in 2017 and married former Swiss team doctor Harald Leemann in July this year.

