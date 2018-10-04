ATP Rankings: Break point for Indian fringe players

There could be a minimum of 5 Challengers in the country from 2019 to help Indian players. Top players like Yuki Bhambri will not be affected by ITF’s new rules

CHENNAI: Out of the 45 Indian men’s tennis players with an official world ranking according to the ATP as on October 2, 33 are in the 700-2000 bracket. Most of these 33 players could be without an official world ranking on January 1, 2019. This is thanks to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) who have decided to restructure the sport.

The new system is expected to reduce the number of professionals with ATP and WTA rankings from 3,000 players to approximately 750 men and 750 women. From next year, Futures (to be rebranded as Transition Tour) — the third tier of the men’s game after World Tour and Challengers — will not have ranking points apart from the semifinals and final. From 2020, the Transition Tour (prize money from $15,000 to $25,000) will completely stop handing out ranking points.

They will, instead, offer something called ‘ITF Entry Points’. While nobody knows how exactly the new structure will work, players belonging in the lower reaches of the spectrum will have to play in these events to earn enough ‘Entry Points’ to be eligible to play in the Challengers.

The knock-on effects are already being felt in India. Futures have stopped happening as state associations seek clarity on what form it will take once the new regulations kicks in. After a high of 19 in 2015, there were only four held this year. In fact, Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), who have been hosting Futures for many years, pulled the plug on that association for this very reason.

“The rule change is one main reason why we did not host any Futures this year,” a senior TNTA official told Express.

“We will see how the Transition Tour works and then take a call on whether we can host them.”

The one clear cause for alarm in all of this is that local sponsors may not come forward to fund Transition Tour events because of the absence of ranking points. One member of the tennis fraternity who did not wish to be named elaborated further.

“If I am a company head and I want to sponsor, why will I do that when I know the tournament has no world rankings points on offer? As it is, it is difficult to get money to fund events in India. This may make it even more difficult to approach corporates.”

Back to the more than 30 Indians who may suffer as a result of this move. India’s Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali says they will be hit pretty hard.“A bulk of our players are ranked outside the top 600,” he says.

“The new rules will make it very hard for players outside that bracket to play in the Challengers. But considering Indian athletes don’t have many home Challengers, securing wildcards or even getting into qualifying is going to be very difficult.” But without playing in Challengers, no player can even hope to get ranking points from 2020.

More Challengers at home?

The All India Tennis Association (AITA), for their part, have recognised the quandary. In a move to address this issue, they will try and hold a minimum of five Challengers a year from next year. This much was confirmed to this newspaper by the body’s general secretary, Hironmoy Chatterjee.

How will this help? Home Challengers will offer valuable qualifying and main draw wildcards to Indian players who usually don’t make it to events of a similar standing anywhere else in the world.

For instance, three of the four wildcards on offer at the qualifying stage of the Chennai Open Challenger earlier this year was given to Indians who were ranked outside the top 2000 in the world. In fact, 14 of the 15 Indians who played in the qualifiers were ranked outside the top 650.

It’s for this reason why Ali is hopeful of AITA’s plans seeing the light of day.

“If AITA is planning for a minimum of five Challengers, that could help players get wildcards and also play in them as part of main draw. That will also give them the opportunity to get some valuable ranking points.”

There is, however, a catch. The cost of hosting Challengers falls on state associations and it’s very expensive to do so. Looking through history, AITA’s plans don’t have a lot of precedences. In this century, India have hosted five Challengers a year only once (2014).

For the sake of scores of Indians nursing aspirations of becoming professionals, AITA will have to address this issue the right way.

