Home Sport Tennis

Tearful Osaka survives huge scare to reach Beijing semifinals

Even as the match threatened to slip away in the second set, Osaka gathered herself and found the resolve to pull through over three nail-biting sets.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts while competing against Zhang Shuai of China in their quarterfinal women's singles match in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. (AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: US Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame her emotions to roar back and defeat unseeded Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a roller-coaster China Open quarter-final on Friday.

The 20-year-old Japanese was broken on her first two service games and had tears in her eyes as the match threatened to slip away in the second set.

But the world number six gathered herself and -- although she continued to look glum and flung her racquet about -- found the resolve to pull through over three nail-biting sets.

Osaka faces either of the unseeded duo of Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova or Slovak Dominika Cibulkova in the last four.

The 45th-ranked Zhang -- with the Beijing crowd on her side -- raced into an early lead against an unusually erratic Osaka, who had won 24 of her previous 28 games.

The eighth seed, who stunned Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam last month in New York, belatedly began finding some range.

But she continued to rack up errors and conceded the first set when she hit into the net.

She was to make 66 unforced errors in all.

The 29-year-old Zhang, who has won two career WTA singles titles, saved six break points to take the lead in the second set.

Zhang broke to go 2-0 up and Osaka -- who has admitted struggling with the fall-out from the US Open final, when Williams rowed with the chair umpire -- began welling up.

But Osaka defied her emotions to avoid the upset, although she barely raised a smile even in victory.

In the men's quarter-finals, the Italian Fabio Fognini continued his march towards a fourth title of the season with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naomi Osaka China Open quarter-final

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices