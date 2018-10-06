Naomi Osaka into China Open semi-final, says "the battle will only get harder"

By ANI

BEIJING: World number six Naomi Osaka, who has advanced into the semi-final of the ongoing China Open after defeating Zhang Shuai of China in their quarter-final clash, has said that her journey ahead would only "get harder".

Reflecting on her Chinese opponent, the 20-year-old admitted that it was really hard defeating her on the court.

"I'm just thinking one match at a time, and it can only get harder from here. She (Zhang Shuai) is such an incredible player and it was really hard to play against her here," WTA quoted Osaka, as saying.

The recently-crowned US Open champion had handed a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Shuai after battling hard in their round of eight clash which lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

With the victory, Osaka has become the first Japanese tennis player to reach the semi-final of the China Open since its inception in 2004.

She will now take on Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia to cement her spot in the final of the tournament on October 6.