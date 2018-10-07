Home Sport Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki downs ​Anastasija Sevastova to win second China Open title

Though Sevastova threatened late in the second set, Wozniacki broke in the ninth game to wrap up the title, the 30th of her career.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts while competing against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the women's singles final in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to win the China Open and her third WTA title of the year on Sunday, while Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 in the men's final.

The victory was Wozniacki's second title in Beijing.

The unseeded Sevastova downed U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, but couldn't handle the second-seeded Dane's punishing groundstrokes.

Wozniacki said eight was her lucky number and, having won in Beijing eight years ago, she "felt it was my year."

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses with the winner's trophy after beating Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the women's singles final in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

"Last time was different. I was 20 years old," Wozniacki said. "A lot has happened since then.

"I think I just really appreciate still being here, playing well, being able to win these titles."

Sevastova said she had seen a path to victory in the second set before Wozniacki slammed the door.

"I think the second set should have been closer. Maybe I had even chances to win it," Sevastova said.

In the men's final, big-hitting Basilashvili collected his second title of the year after winning in Hamburg.

U.S. Open finalist Del Potro has the consolation of having qualified for the ATP Finals in London next month.

Basilashvili saved all seven break points he faced against the Argentine.

