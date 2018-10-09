Nick Kyrgios beats hasty Shanghai Masters retreat for third year running

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios exited the Shanghai Masters in ignominy for the third year running on Monday, appearing to lose heart during his first-round defeat.

The 23-year-old was on the end of a surprise loss to the American qualifier Bradley Klahn, the world number 104 winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The talented but temperamental Kyrgios, who is ranked 38th in the world, has a chequered history with Shanghai.

Last year he was fined after he stormed off mid-way through his first-round match, with jeers and boos ringing in his ears from the crowd.

Two years ago he argued with spectators and was accused of giving away points in another defeat.

The fiery Australian was fined and suspended on that occasion.

Another high-profile name to go out at the first hurdle was three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

The 33-year-old Swiss star, who has had injury problems, was defeated by 13th seed Borna Coric.

The Croatian, 21, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and will play Klahn in the next round.