Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic gets revenge against Marco Cecchinato to make Shanghai Masters quarters

Rising star Alexander Zverev was similarly emphatic as he brushed aside Australia's new number one, teenager Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-4.

Published: 11th October 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures to the spectators after defeating Marco Cecchinato of Italy in their men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters | AP

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Novak Djokovic enjoyed a measure of revenge as he booked his spot in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-0 demolition of Marco Cecchinato on Thursday.

The Serbian second seed was stunned by the Italian -- ranked 72 in the world at the time -- in the French Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

It was part of the wretched run of form Djokovic suffered in the first half of the year after elbow surgery in February.

But the world number three exploded back to life in the northern hemisphere summer, winning Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters and US Open.

The 31-year-old, who is now gunning for Rafael Nadal's number one ranking, says he is back close to the kind of blistering form that has brought him 14 Grand Slams.

And he proved it against Cecchinato, bustling past the 16th seed in just under 70 minutes.

Djokovic will play South Africa's Kevin Anderson or the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

Rising star Alexander Zverev was similarly emphatic as he brushed aside Australia's new number one, teenager Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-4.

The German fourth seed will face 11th seed Kyle Edmund in the last eight.

The 21-year-old Zverev was ruthless as he took the first set in just 29 minutes, although his 19-year-old opponent showed more fight in the second.

Zverev has been suffering with a cold but ratcheted up the pressure to grab the all-important break of serve in the ninth game before closing out the match against de Minaur, who this week replaced Nick Kyrgios as Australia's top-ranked player. 

Edmund, Britain's number one, defeated Chile's Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Marco Cecchinato Shanghai Masters Shanghai Masters Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp