Home Sport Tennis

Simona Halep remains on top of  women's tennis rankings, Wozniacki second

Angelique Kerber of Germany remained in third place, ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka

Published: 15th October 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

WTA world number one Simona Halep (File | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday with 7,421 points, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Angelique Kerber of Germany remained in third place, ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka, reports Efe news.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal holds top spot in ATP world rankings, Novak Djokovic second

The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova climbed one spot to fifth, while Elina Svitolina of Ukraine fell to sixth.

Further down the rankings, France's Caroline Garcia jumped four positions up to the 12th after she won the Tianjin Open title over Pliskova on Sunday.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,421 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,461

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,400

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,740

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,465

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,350

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,255

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,022

9. Julia Gorges (Germany) 3,785

10. Kiki Bertens (The Netherlands) 3,740.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simona Halep WTA WTA Rankings Caroline Wozniacki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp