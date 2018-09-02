Maria Sharapova lights up US Open again with win over Jelena Ostapenko

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
One dead, one severely injured in accident at BPCL Kochi Refinery
P Chidambaram slams PM Modi; seeks details of bad loans under NDA government
US Open: Roger Federer out-maneuvers Nick Kyrgios as Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev fall
Two presidents honour Senator John McCain at funeral as Donald Trump heads to golf club
US military to stop USD 300 million in aid to Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir: Search operations underway in Shopian after brief encounter