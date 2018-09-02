Home Sport Tennis

US Open: Another Grand Slam, another flop for Alexander Zverev

his latest failure came on Saturday when he lost 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 to German compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber -- 13 years his senior -- in the US Open third round.

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sept. 1, 2018, in New York. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Another Grand Slam, another letdown for Alexander Zverev, the widely-touted heir apparent to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The 21-year-old's latest failure came on Saturday when he lost 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 to German compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber -- 13 years his senior -- in the US Open third round.

Zverev has still to get beyond the quarter-finals of a major with a troubled run to the last eight at Roland Garros this year his best performance.

Yet he has nine career titles to his name with three this year in Munich, Madrid and Washington.

He was also runner-up at the Masters events in Miami and Rome.

He bristled when asked if he is lacking something in his competitive DNA when it comes to the majors.

"You are overthinking this way too much. Wow, you're stretching it, really stretching it," said Zverev who came to New York with a season-leading 45 match wins.

But the statistics make grim reading for a player whose first two opponents in New York -- Peter Polansky and Nicolas Mahut -- were lucky losers having lost in qualifying.

At the Australian Open in January, Zverev lost in the third round to Chung Hyeon of South Korea from two sets to one up and at the same stage at Wimbledon to Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis.

Even at Roland Garros, he toiled through three successive five-setters just to get to the last-eight where he went down tamely to Dominic Thiem.

"There's a lot of focus on the Grand Slams. I've obviously done well in Paris, but not at the other Grand Slams this year maybe for different reasons," he said.

"Australia, I played against Chung, who played very well. Wimbledon I was still recovering from an injury. Here I played a good opponent. Just couldn't find my best game today."

Kohlschreiber, who lost to Zverev in the Munich final, is in the last 16 in New York for the second successive year and fifth time in total.

Expectations high
The 34-year-old insisted there were too many expectations on the shoulders of Zverev whose decision to hire Ivan Lendl, the former coach of Andy Murray, backfired.

"Everybody is expecting him to do it easy, but he's not winning every tournament," said the veteran.

"He's playing a few great weeks, but also he struggled in Cincinnati. He lost in his first match there (against Robin Haase)."

Kohlschreiber will next face Japanese 21st seed Kei Nishikori, the runner-up in 2014, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Nishikori has won both their previous meetings -- in Rome this year and at the 2016 Australian Open and has yet to drop a set against the German.

"Kei is a great guy. He doesn't have the huge power on the serve, but he's putting his serve with a lot of quality, clever spots, a lot of body serves," said Kohlschreiber.

"He's a great mover around the court. Usually I struggle a little bit more if guys take away my angle game. 

"So, yeah, I don't want to say I have to play very big against him, but I would say also if you get broken often, you always have the chance to come back more easy against Kei." 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alexander Zverev US Open tennis Philipp Kohlschreiber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats