Home Sport Tennis

Five-time champion Roger Federer knocked out of US Open by Aussie Millman

Millman's 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) victory in his first Grand Slam fourth round match scuppered a blockbuster quarter-final between Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Published: 04th September 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Australia's John Millman during their 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (Photo | AFP)

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Australia's John Millman during their 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open on Monday, beaten in four sets by 55th-ranked Australian John Millman.

Millman's 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) victory in his first Grand Slam fourth round match scuppered a blockbuster quarter-final between Federer and two-time winner Novak Djokovic.

It marked Federer's earliest US Open exit since he fell in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round in 2013.

Federer had set points in both the second and third sets, but troubles with his serve infected his entire game and 77 unforced errors doomed the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the face of a determined attack from Millman.

"I'm probably in a little bit of disbelief," Millman, 29, said after three hours and 35 minutes in the cauldron of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I have so much respect for Roger and everything he's done for the game. He's been a hero of mine."

Federer took the opening set courtesy of a break in Millman's first service game.

But Federer's first service game in the second -- in which he battled 14 minutes and saved six break points -- proved prophetic.

Federer broke first on the way to a 5-3 lead in the set, but Millman won the last four games, breaking Federer twice.

Federer wasted two set points in the 10th game, giving Millman a break chance when he missed an easy volley then double-faulting on break point.

Federer upped his game in a tight third set, and had the first chance to claim the set at 6-5 in the tiebreaker. He netted a service return, and Millman converted his second set point to seize a two sets to one lead.

When the Swiss great broke for a 4-2 lead in the fourth the Ashe crowd were on their feet.

But he gave the break back in the next game after slamming an overhead into the bottom of the net on game point.

They went on serve the rest of the way to the tiebreaker, where two of Federer's 10 double faults, followed by a backhand into the net and a wayward forehand gave Millman a 6-1 lead.

Federer clawed his way through two match points before slapping yet another forehand wide as Millman celebrated.

"Today he was definitely not at his best," Millman said of Federer. "But I'll take it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roger Federer US Open John Millman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The final Test will be played at the Oval from September 7 which will be the last time we will see English opener Alastair Cook in whites. (Photo | AP)
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India