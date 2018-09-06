Home Sport Tennis

Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi defends Balaji selection ahead of Jeevan, Purav

Balaji is ranked 110th, while the left-handed Nedunchezhiyan and Raja are inside top-100, at 88 and 89 respectively.

Published: 06th September 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Bhupathi (File|AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday defended the selection of N Sriram Balaji ahead of higher-ranked Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja for the tie against Serbia.

Balaji was included in the side for the September 14-16 away tie as a replacement for Divij Sharan, who pulled out due to a tear in his serving shoulder.

Saketh Myneni replaced Yuki Bhambri after Sumit Nagal refused to play the tie citing the Challenger Tour.

Balaji, 28, is now set to play his second tie having made a winning debut against Uzbekistan, last year.

AITA usually picks players on rankings but shunned the policy when it was forced to pick a replacement after both Sharan and Yuki Bhambri pulled out due to injuries.

"I wanted a balanced team. We have a lefty in Prajnesh already and I wanted someone who can serve big as well," Bhupathi told PTI when asked about the logic behind the selection.

Balaji is ranked 110th, while the left-handed Nedunchezhiyan and Raja are inside top-100, at 88 and 89 respectively.

"There is no doubles versus singles in Davis Cup. You always factor the opposition, surface, conditions and combinations. If you just go down the ranking as a compliance exercise every time, I don't think we can achieve the right combination of players to try and win the tie," Bhupathi added.

AITA selection committee chairman S P Misra said the decision was based purely on the recommendation of the non-playing captain.

"Rohan Bopanna and Balaji had played an excellent match against Uzbekistan (in Bengaluru, in April 2017). Their combination was good, so on captain's advise we picked Balaji. Also, there was no time to ask for the availability of other players because only yesterday morning we got to know about Divij and Yuki's unavailability," Misra said.

A source privy to the selection said Jeevan was not suited for clay courts.

"On clay, you need someone who can hit the ball very hard. With someone like Jeevan it won't work on clay. All these factors were considered while making a decision, so Balaji was a better choice," the source said.

However, Nedunchezhiyan's results this year show that out of his seven finals on the ATP Challenger Tour, two were on the clay courts of Savannah and Tallahassee in the US.

So, he has won three titles this season and ended runner-up in four, out of which two were on clay.

Asked about Purav Raja, another source said the AITA was not happy with the way he played in the World Group Play-off tie against Canada in September 2017.

"He did not play according to the expectations in the against Canada, so he was not considered," said the source."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Bhupathi Davis Cup Sriram Balaji Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan Purav Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality